Notices to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara Justice Segars, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23rd day of August 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of May 2017.

Ronald Segars Jr., Executor

3531 Prince George Ave.

Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429

May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2017

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Patrizia Anna Denton (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of September 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of June 2017.

Dana Joe Denton, Administrator

5004 Hunters Trail #8

Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

June 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA, NEW HANOVER COUNTY

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Paul V. Ressler, deceased, are notified to present the same to Mark P. Ressler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul V. Ressler, to the address listed below on or before September 14, 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. All debtors of the said estate are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of June, 2017

c/o Kara Gansmann, Attorney

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP

Attorney for the Estate of Paul V. Ressler

319 N. 3rd Street, Suite 300

Wilmington, NC 28401

June 15, 22, 29, July 6, 2017