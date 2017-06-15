SCHEDULES: 2017 Summer concert series at Wrightsville Beach Park, Airlie Gardens

The summer music scene makes its returns this week in the Wrightsville Beach area with two events, starting with the 2017 season debut of the Sounds of Summer at Wrightsville Beach Park on Thursday and continuing with the Airlie Gardens Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 16.
The country rock band Southern Trouble will be the summer’s first act at Wrightsville Beach Park, getting things started at 6:30 p.m. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and blankets for an evening of music and fun! Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park
Then on Friday, Jack Jack 180 takes the stage in Airlie Gardens, before making a return gig in Wrightsville Beach Park in late July.
The Airlie Gardens series runs every 1st and 3rd Friday through September 15th and costs $9 for adults and $2 for children. Concerts are from 6pm-8pm each scheduled evening, and are open to the general public.
Seating for concerts is open-lawn, and all outdoors lawn chairs are permitted. Outside food and beverages are also permitted, as well as small picnic sized tables, blankets and coolers. Tents, stacked umbrellas, sporting equipment, balloons, pets and smoking of any kind is not allowed.
Sounds of Summer Concerts in the Park at Wrightsville Beach Park
- June 15th – Southern Trouble
- June 22nd – Sonic Spectrum
- June 29th – Uptown Easy
- July 6th – Machine Gun Band
- July 13th – School Boys
- July 20th – Bantum Rooster
- July 27th – Jack Jack 180
- August 3rd – The Imitations
Airlie Gardens 2017 Summer Concert Series
- June 16th – Jack Jack 180
- July 7th – The Wilmington Big Band
- July 21st – L Shape Lot
- August – 4th Signal Fire
- August 18th- The Midatlantic Band
- Sept. 1st – Boba Funk
- Sept. 15th – Jim Quick & Coastline