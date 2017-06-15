Trending
Weekend Police Report – June 9-11

Friday, June 9

Arrests

  • Andrea Carolina Arredondo was charged with DWI, open container and failure to reduce speed.
  • Emma Newell was charged with DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
  • Shaquan Bryant was charged with DWI and exceeding posted speed.

Citations

  • Brian Millen was cited with driving while license revoked for DWI.
  • Trey Harrison was cited with expired registration.
  • Kamisha Hali was cited with driving while license revoked.
  • Silas Sherman Macy Jr. was cited with expired registration, expired inspection and concealed carry permit.

Warning tickets

  • Penelope Gardner was warned for glass on the beach.

 

Saturday, June 10

Arrests

  • Antonio Brown was charged with failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked.
  • Warren Small was charged with DWI and open container.
  • Steven Skipper was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and assault.
  • Frank Hobart was charged with resisting arrest, underage consumption and fraudulent identification.

Citations

  • Walter Barnes was cited with expired registration.
  • Brian Adams was cited with improper passing on the right.
  • Sylvia Diaz was cited with failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Scott Kesterson was cited with failure to register motor vehicle, expired registration, fictitious plates and no insurance.
  • Kyle Davie was ctied with failure to register vehicle and failure to display registration.
  • Shawn Siemers was cited with revoked tag and stop light violation.

 

Sunday, June 11

Arrests

  • Coven Earl Gabriel’vick was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct.
  • Kathleen June Crouch was charged with DWI, hit and run, failure to report and open container.

Citations

  • Nicole Marie Boudrieau was cited with unsafe vehicle movement.
  • Brandon Sherard Atwater was cited with expired registration.
  • Max Michelle Martinez-Solis was cited with littering.
  • Jesse Ray Shoffner and Justin Jenkins were cited with drunk and disorderly conduct.
  • Joseph McCoy, Margueite Merriman and Logan Stokes were cited with speeding.
  • Nicole Nagele was cited with no operator’s license and unsafe vehicle movement.
  • Elizabeth G. Sechler was cited with open container.

Warning tickets

  • David Simmons was cited with glass on the beach.

 

 

