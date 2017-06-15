Weekend Police Report – June 9-11

Friday, June 9
Arrests
- Andrea Carolina Arredondo was charged with DWI, open container and failure to reduce speed.
- Emma Newell was charged with DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Shaquan Bryant was charged with DWI and exceeding posted speed.
Citations
- Brian Millen was cited with driving while license revoked for DWI.
- Trey Harrison was cited with expired registration.
- Kamisha Hali was cited with driving while license revoked.
- Silas Sherman Macy Jr. was cited with expired registration, expired inspection and concealed carry permit.
Warning tickets
- Penelope Gardner was warned for glass on the beach.
Saturday, June 10
Arrests
- Antonio Brown was charged with failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked.
- Warren Small was charged with DWI and open container.
- Steven Skipper was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and assault.
- Frank Hobart was charged with resisting arrest, underage consumption and fraudulent identification.
Citations
- Walter Barnes was cited with expired registration.
- Brian Adams was cited with improper passing on the right.
- Sylvia Diaz was cited with failure to register motor vehicle.
- Scott Kesterson was cited with failure to register motor vehicle, expired registration, fictitious plates and no insurance.
- Kyle Davie was ctied with failure to register vehicle and failure to display registration.
- Shawn Siemers was cited with revoked tag and stop light violation.
Sunday, June 11
Arrests
- Coven Earl Gabriel’vick was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct.
- Kathleen June Crouch was charged with DWI, hit and run, failure to report and open container.
Citations
- Nicole Marie Boudrieau was cited with unsafe vehicle movement.
- Brandon Sherard Atwater was cited with expired registration.
- Max Michelle Martinez-Solis was cited with littering.
- Jesse Ray Shoffner and Justin Jenkins were cited with drunk and disorderly conduct.
- Joseph McCoy, Margueite Merriman and Logan Stokes were cited with speeding.
- Nicole Nagele was cited with no operator’s license and unsafe vehicle movement.
- Elizabeth G. Sechler was cited with open container.
Warning tickets
- David Simmons was cited with glass on the beach.