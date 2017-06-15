Weekend Police Report – June 9-11

Friday, June 9 Arrests Andrea Carolina Arredondo was charged with DWI, open container and failure to reduce speed.

Emma Newell was charged with DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Shaquan Bryant was charged with DWI and exceeding posted speed. Citations Brian Millen was cited with driving while license revoked for DWI.

Trey Harrison was cited with expired registration.

Kamisha Hali was cited with driving while license revoked.

Silas Sherman Macy Jr. was cited with expired registration, expired inspection and concealed carry permit. Warning tickets Penelope Gardner was warned for glass on the beach. Saturday, June 10 Arrests Antonio Brown was charged with failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked.

Warren Small was charged with DWI and open container.

Steven Skipper was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and assault.

Frank Hobart was charged with resisting arrest, underage consumption and fraudulent identification. Citations Walter Barnes was cited with expired registration.

Brian Adams was cited with improper passing on the right.

Sylvia Diaz was cited with failure to register motor vehicle.

Scott Kesterson was cited with failure to register motor vehicle, expired registration, fictitious plates and no insurance.

Kyle Davie was ctied with failure to register vehicle and failure to display registration.

Shawn Siemers was cited with revoked tag and stop light violation. Sunday, June 11 Arrests Coven Earl Gabriel’vick was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct.

Kathleen June Crouch was charged with DWI, hit and run, failure to report and open container. Citations Nicole Marie Boudrieau was cited with unsafe vehicle movement.

Brandon Sherard Atwater was cited with expired registration.

Max Michelle Martinez-Solis was cited with littering.

Jesse Ray Shoffner and Justin Jenkins were cited with drunk and disorderly conduct.

Joseph McCoy, Margueite Merriman and Logan Stokes were cited with speeding.

Nicole Nagele was cited with no operator’s license and unsafe vehicle movement.

Elizabeth G. Sechler was cited with open container. Warning tickets David Simmons was cited with glass on the beach.

