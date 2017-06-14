Wrightsville Beach police search for robbery suspect

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for the suspect in a Wednesday, June 14 bank robbery at the PNC Bank on Eastwood Road.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said the robbery suspect left the bank on foot after committing the robbery around 3 p.m. It’s not known if the suspect had gotten a ride after the robbery, House said.

The suspect, described as a white, or possibly hispanic, male, entered the PNC Bank wearing sunglasses and a gauze, hospital-style mask over his beard, House said. The suspect walked around the front counter, before jumping over the teller’s counter.

Bank staff stepped back from the suspect while he took money from the drawer. He did not have a weapon or threaten the staff, House said.

House said police were waiting for surveillance footage from the bank, which would help in the investigation.

Though located over the Trask Drawbridge, the PNC Bank is one of several commercial properties on the mainland that are governed, and policed, by the town of Wrightsville Beach. It is the only bank in the department’s jurisdiction.

Wilmington police helped with initial response but Wrightsville Beach police will handle the investigation.

House said it has been several years since the Wrightsville Beach Police Department investigated a bank robbery.

In March 2015, bank robbery suspects fleeing Wilmington police caused an accident at the corner of Eastwood Road and Wrightsville Avenue.