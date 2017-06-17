Yacht club race team preps for season with Wrightsville Beach night sail

The Carolina Yacht Club Junior Race Team launched its summer season last week with a full moon night sail around Wrightsville Beach, one of the many activities that the team’s coach said will help the young sailor become better.

Friday’s night sail will not also prepare the team for its upcoming night race, it will helps the young sailors learn more about the boat’s navigation and instrumentation.

“We use the night sail to teach them how to use navigational aids without having visual aids. Plus, it reduces the fear factor,” Glenn said. “They have to feel it, they have to know where the wind is coming from.”

Carolina Yacht Club Commodore Sterling Powell, a former Wrightsville Beach firefighter, drove the safety boat supervising the night sail.

The July 10 night sail is one of several events the junior race team will be participating in. The team will also travel to Virginia and South Carolina for races this year.

Glenn said the team is looking for more young sailors who are excited to learn. To join the team, young sailors must either be a member of the Carolina Yacht Club or be sponsored by a member.

“If we find someone who is interested in learning, we will find them a sponsor,” Glenn said. “The goal is to make it so that kids want to be on the race team and become better sailors.”

If you are interested in enrolling your child in any one our Learn to Sail, Intermediate and Advanced Sailing camps, please contact Josh Putnam, jputnam@carolinayachtclub.org; Andrea Padgett, alstreb0907@email.campbell.edu