Classifieds

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
NOTICE OF SALE
OLEANDER SELF STORAGE, 5307 OLEANDER DR. WILMINGTON, NC 28403, WILL BE CONDUCTING A PUBLIC AUCTION ON JULY 25, 2017 AT 10 A.M. THIS IS A CASH ONLY AUCTION. THE FOLLOWING UNITS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE AUCTIONED:
TO: UNIT:
Russell Rogers A002
Ken Parmaley A025
Francis Gaerlan A083
Debbie H Nealey B017
Jasmine Tillman B030
IF YOU WISH TO PREVENT YOUR UNIT FROM BEING AUCTIONED, YOU MUST PAY YOUR ACCOUNT BALANCE IN FULL BY JULY 25, 2017 AT 9 A.M. IN CERTIFIED FUNDS; MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT LIZ AT (910) 520-8111.
July 20, 2017
