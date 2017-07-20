Classifieds

Trending
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SALE

OLEANDER SELF STORAGE, 5307 OLEANDER DR. WILMINGTON, NC 28403, WILL BE CONDUCTING A PUBLIC AUCTION ON JULY 25, 2017 AT 10 A.M. THIS IS A CASH ONLY AUCTION. THE FOLLOWING UNITS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE AUCTIONED:

TO: UNIT:

Russell Rogers A002

Ken Parmaley A025

Francis Gaerlan A083

Debbie H Nealey B017

Jasmine Tillman B030

IF YOU WISH TO PREVENT YOUR UNIT FROM BEING AUCTIONED, YOU MUST PAY YOUR ACCOUNT BALANCE IN FULL BY JULY 25, 2017 AT 9 A.M. IN CERTIFIED FUNDS; MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT LIZ AT (910) 520-8111.

July 20, 2017

 

HOMES FOR SALE

Landfall Subdivision Newly renovated lakefront home w/170 ft. of lake frontage. 5 bedrooms, 4½ baths, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, office/lrg family room with patios and decks all overlooking the lake, No.1 fairway & island green. Full refundable membership. Dramatically reduced. Priced well below recent appraisals. Owner/broker 910-233-2125

EMPLOYMENT

WENDY’S IS NOW HIRING

We are looking hardworking, reliable crew team members and managers.

Apply online:
www.Classicburgers.com
Email resume to:
careers@classicburgers.com

Or apply with your local Wendy’s manager.

FURNITURE

Mattress Outlet

Brand New 

Mattress Sets

Full $99

Queen $109 

King $179

Can Deliver

 Free Layaway 

910-742-7767

1040 S. College Road Wilmington

(next to Katy’s Grill)

