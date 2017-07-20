NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

16-E-1481

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against deceased, KATHRYN LOIS KOONTZ, are hereby notified to present them to SUSAN K. BATSON as Executor of the decedent’s estate, on or before, September 29, 2017 in care of the undersigned attorneys at their address, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Executor in care of the undersigned attorneys at their address.

This the 29th day of June, 2017.

Executor of the Estate of

Kathryn Lois Koontz

c/o Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney

Four Pillars Law Firm, PLLC

2202 Wrightsville Ave. Ste. 213

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 29, July 6, 13 & 20, 201

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Diane C. Kierce, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 16th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of July, 2017.

Nicole J. Wachter and Anthony Rigione, Co-Executors of the Estate of Diane C. Kierce

c/o Lauren Page

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of BARBARA H. HATCHER, deceased, are notified to present the same to SANDRA H. ROBERTS, Personal Representative of the Estate of BARBARA H. HATCHER, to the address listed below on or before October 19, 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. All debtors of the said estate are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 20th day of July, 2017

c/o Kara Gansmann, Attorney Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP

Attorney for the Estate of Barbara H. Hatcher

319 N. 3rd Street, Suite 300

Wilmington, NC 28401

July 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrices of the ESTATE OF ANITA MATTHIS MERRITT, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of OCTOBER, 2017, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 302 Brookshire Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409.

This the 19th day of July, 2017.

Sheila A Evans and Oakelee M Horrell, executrices

Estate of Anita Matthis Merritt

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

July 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 2017