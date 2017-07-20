NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
16-E-1481
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against deceased, KATHRYN LOIS KOONTZ, are hereby notified to present them to SUSAN K. BATSON as Executor of the decedent’s estate, on or before, September 29, 2017 in care of the undersigned attorneys at their address, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Executor in care of the undersigned attorneys at their address.
This the 29th day of June, 2017.
Executor of the Estate of
Kathryn Lois Koontz
c/o Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney
Four Pillars Law Firm, PLLC
2202 Wrightsville Ave. Ste. 213
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 29, July 6, 13 & 20, 201
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Diane C. Kierce, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 16th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 13th day of July, 2017.
Nicole J. Wachter and Anthony Rigione, Co-Executors of the Estate of Diane C. Kierce
c/o Lauren Page
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of BARBARA H. HATCHER, deceased, are notified to present the same to SANDRA H. ROBERTS, Personal Representative of the Estate of BARBARA H. HATCHER, to the address listed below on or before October 19, 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. All debtors of the said estate are asked to make immediate payment.
This the 20th day of July, 2017
c/o Kara Gansmann, Attorney Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP
Attorney for the Estate of Barbara H. Hatcher
319 N. 3rd Street, Suite 300
Wilmington, NC 28401
July 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrices of the ESTATE OF ANITA MATTHIS MERRITT, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of OCTOBER, 2017, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 302 Brookshire Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409.
This the 19th day of July, 2017.
Sheila A Evans and Oakelee M Horrell, executrices
Estate of Anita Matthis Merritt
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
July 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 2017