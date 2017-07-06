Notices to Creditors

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA, NEW HANOVER COUNTY

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Paul V. Ressler, deceased, are notified to present the same to Mark P. Ressler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul V. Ressler, to the address listed below on or before September 14, 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. All debtors of the said estate are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of June, 2017

c/o Kara Gansmann, Attorney

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP

Attorney for the Estate of Paul V. Ressler

319 N. 3rd Street, Suite 300

Wilmington, NC 28401

June 15, 22, 29, July 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

16-E-1481

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against deceased, KATHRYN LOIS KOONTZ, are hereby notified to present them to SUSAN K. BATSON as Executor of the decedent’s estate, on or before, September 29, 2017 in care of the undersigned attorneys at their address, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Executor in care of the undersigned attorneys at their address.

This the 29th day of June, 2017.

Executor of the Estate of

Kathryn Lois Koontz

c/o Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney

Four Pillars Law Firm, PLLC

2202 Wrightsville Ave. Ste. 213

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 29, July 6, 13 & 20, 2017