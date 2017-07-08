Walking tour of Wrightsville Beach history this weekend

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History will feature its Loop Through History the weekend of July 7-9. The museum developed an illustrated history tour with 25 signs to go along The Loop that reveal history on that site or nearby. Each sign has an array of vintage photographs and information on Wrightsville Beach that tells the story of that site.

On tour days the signs will be up from sunrise to sunset so you can walk the 2.45 miles and pick up history tidbits and trivia about our favorite beach. Some of the signage themes: Hurricane Hazel, Wrightsville Beach School, Wrightsville Beach Piers, Innovative research at The Nickel Plant and Saline Research Plant, Lumina, The Oceanic Hotel, Carolina Yacht Club, Banks Channel, Harbor Island, Bathing suits, lifeguards, and the Babies Hospital.

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History is located at 303 West Salisbury Street or call 910-256-2569.