Wrightsville Beach board to consider ‘brunch bill,’ new bathrooms and historic cottage move

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen will vote tonight on the “Brunch Bill,” a new state law allowing for earlier Sunday alcohol sales for restaurants. The new state law would allow alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays, earlier than the current law which bars serving alcohol before noon. However, cities and towns must adopt the change before restaurants can serve earlier.

The board will consider changing the town ordinance at tonight’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at Wrightsville Beach Town Hall. The meeting was moved up to Monday night from its standard Thursday night schedule.

One restaurant owner in Wrightsville Beach said the change wouldn’t have much impact on his business and wasn’t planning to urge any action by the board. Meanwhile, Wrightsville Beach Mayor Bill Blair said he thought the board would approve the change.

“It won’t have a huge impact, we’re already busy at 10 a.m.,” said Danny McPherson, owner of King Neptune at 11 N. Lumina Ave. “I trust the board will make the best decision. If they change it to 10 a.m, then we’ll start serving then.”

The board of aldermen will also hold a public hearing on a grant application for funding to build new public bathrooms on South Lumina Avenue, near the intersection with Waynick Boulevard and Causeway Boulevard. The $220,000 project would put two bathroom buildings, for men and women, in the area between the Trolley Stop hot dog stand at 94 S. Lumina Ave. and Wings Beachwear at 92 S. Lumina Ave.

The board of aldermen will also consider whether to approve moving the Ewing-Bordeaux Cottage at 405 North Lumina Avenue to Wrightsville Beach’s Historic Square as part of the town’s historic home relocation program. The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History has until February to raise $20,000 – $35,000 to move the home.