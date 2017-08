Thursday, August 24 Wrightsville Beach CAMA Land Use Plan steering committee meeting, 5:15 p.m., Town Hall Conference Room Wilmington Planning Commission, special meeting on short term rentals, 4 p.m., CresCom Bank Building, 115 North 3rd St., 5th Floor.

