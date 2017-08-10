NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Quinn Melton, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 1st day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of August, 2017.

Stacey Shaw, Executor of the Estate of Patricia Quinn Melton

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

Attorney at Law

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017

Notice to Creditors

State of North Carolina

New Hanover County

17-E-357

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Mary Nell Bowden, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 27th day of October, 2017, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 27th day of July, 2017.

Kenneth Stephens, II, Administrator CTA

of the Estate of Mary Nell Bowden

Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

July 27, August 3, 10, and 17, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of BARBARA H. HATCHER, deceased, are notified to present the same to SANDRA H. ROBERTS, Personal Representative of the Estate of BARBARA H. HATCHER, to the address listed below on or before October 19, 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. All debtors of the said estate are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 20th day of July, 2017

c/o Kara Gansmann, Attorney Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP

Attorney for the Estate of Barbara H. Hatcher

319 N. 3rd Street, Suite 300

Wilmington, NC 28401

July 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrices of the ESTATE OF ANITA MATTHIS MERRITT, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of OCTOBER, 2017, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 302 Brookshire Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409.

This the 19th day of July, 2017.

Sheila A Evans and Oakelee M Horrell, executrices

Estate of Anita Matthis Merritt

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

July 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 2017