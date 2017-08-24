NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Henry Clayton Landon, III, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned in care of Sara Page Waugh, Esq., Moore & Van Allen PLLC, 100 North Tryon Street, Suite 4700, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202-4003, on or before the 24 day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 24th day of August, 2017.

Barbara Sisk Landon

Executor of the Estate of Henry Clayton Landon, III

August 24, 31, September 7, 14

Notice to Creditors Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William F. Mintzell, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 27th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 24th day of August, 2017. Lee T. Mintzell, Executor of the Estate of William F. Mintzell Jill L. Peters Kaess Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400 Wilmington, NC 28401 August 24, 31, September 7, 14

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Columbus John Buccini (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the15th day of November 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 17th day of August, 2017.

Susan M Buccini, Executor

118 Braxlo Lane

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

August 17, 24, 31, Sept. 7, 2017