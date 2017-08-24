This 24th day of August, 2017.
Notice to Creditors
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William F. Mintzell, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 27th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 24th day of August, 2017.
Lee T. Mintzell, Executor of the Estate of William F. Mintzell
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
August 24, 31, September 7, 14
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Quinn Melton, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 1st day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of August, 2017.
Stacey Shaw, Executor of the Estate of Patricia Quinn Melton
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
Attorney at Law
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
August 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gerald Christopher McKeithan, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 15th day of November 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of August 2017.
Mary L. McKeithan, Executor
4419 Dewberry Road
Wilmington, NC 28405
August 17, 24, 31, Sept. 7, 2017