PHOTOS: Swell following storm brings hundreds of surfers to Wrightsville Beach

Following the “potential tropical cyclone ten” storm event, which brought rough seas to Wrightsville Beach earlier this week, gave week to glassy conditions and waves estimated to be chest- to head-high at some points on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Here’s some photos from Johnnie Mercer’s Pier of the ideal surf conditions.
PHOTOS: Swell following storm brings hundreds of surfers to Wrightsville Beach0
