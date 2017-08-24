Police Report – August 24

Friday, August 18 Arrests Amy Elizabeth Bollinger was charged with DWI and driving while licensed revoked.

Jemar Davis was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Citations Brianna Jane Belicic was cited with a red light violation

Johnnathum Lee Smith, Jameisha Nicole Waddell, and Mark Evangelsit were cited with driving while license revoked.

Anna Whitman Rodriguez was cited with exceeding posted speed and expired registration

Maxwell Riley McGee was cited with speeding.

Lawrence Kaplan, Jonathan Medlin, and Christopher Lyverswere cited with expired registrations and inspection violations.

Peter Somech was cited with exceeding the posted speed.

Kendall Wallace was cited with a seat belt violation and expired registration.

Donald Penland was cited with a red light violation.

Glenn Person and Matthew Ferrante were cited with expired registrations.

Peter Cox was cited with insurance violation. Saturday, August 19 Arrests Kennetta Nicole Fairfax was charged with failure to appear in court.

Allen Michael McVicker was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest.

Dalton Patrick Neel was charged with resisting arrest.

Scott Edward Howard was charged with assault, intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest.

Larry Allan Barnes III was charged with carrying a concealed gun and intoxicated and disruptive behavior. Citations Jonathan Williard, Donald Rich and William Michael Janegawere cited with speeding.

Russ Bryan was cited with no operator’s license

Thomas Elliot was cited with a seat belt violation

Rebecca Vonsiatsky was cited with a seat belt violation

Tita Ramirez was cited with impeding traffic

Megan Jones was cited with failure to reduce speed.

Emily Browning was cited with a safe movement violation and no operator’s license.

Zachary Rosen was cited with failure to yield in a pedestrian crosswalk.

David Smothers was cited with using the center turn lane as a lane of travel.

Earl Norman Bowles was cited with a safe movement violation. Sunday, August 20 Arrests Jessica Nicole Lane was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and possession of marijuana. Citations Jamie Eileen Andrews was cited with expired registration.

Lucas David Schroeder was cited with revoked, no insurance, failure to register, fictitious tag.

Jessica Lane was cited with simple possession of schedule IV substance.

Kevin Day was cited with simple possession of schedule IV & VI substances.

Davis Mcnally Adamson was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.

