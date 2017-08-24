Police Report – August 24

Friday, August 18
Arrests
- Amy Elizabeth Bollinger was charged with DWI and driving while licensed revoked.
- Jemar Davis was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Citations
- Brianna Jane Belicic was cited with a red light violation
- Johnnathum Lee Smith, Jameisha Nicole Waddell, and Mark Evangelsit were cited with driving while license revoked.
- Anna Whitman Rodriguez was cited with exceeding posted speed and expired registration
- Maxwell Riley McGee was cited with speeding.
- Lawrence Kaplan, Jonathan Medlin, and Christopher Lyverswere cited with expired registrations and inspection violations.
- Peter Somech was cited with exceeding the posted speed.
- Kendall Wallace was cited with a seat belt violation and expired registration.
- Donald Penland was cited with a red light violation.
- Glenn Person and Matthew Ferrante were cited with expired registrations.
- Peter Cox was cited with insurance violation.
Saturday, August 19
Arrests
- Kennetta Nicole Fairfax was charged with failure to appear in court.
- Allen Michael McVicker was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest.
- Dalton Patrick Neel was charged with resisting arrest.
- Scott Edward Howard was charged with assault, intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest.
- Larry Allan Barnes III was charged with carrying a concealed gun and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
Citations
- Jonathan Williard, Donald Rich and William Michael Janegawere cited with speeding.
- Russ Bryan was cited with no operator’s license
- Thomas Elliot was cited with a seat belt violation
- Rebecca Vonsiatsky was cited with a seat belt violation
- Tita Ramirez was cited with impeding traffic
- Megan Jones was cited with failure to reduce speed.
- Emily Browning was cited with a safe movement violation and no operator’s license.
- Zachary Rosen was cited with failure to yield in a pedestrian crosswalk.
- David Smothers was cited with using the center turn lane as a lane of travel.
- Earl Norman Bowles was cited with a safe movement violation.
Sunday, August 20
Arrests
- Jessica Nicole Lane was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and possession of marijuana.
Citations
- Jamie Eileen Andrews was cited with expired registration.
- Lucas David Schroeder was cited with revoked, no insurance, failure to register, fictitious tag.
- Jessica Lane was cited with simple possession of schedule IV substance.
- Kevin Day was cited with simple possession of schedule IV & VI substances.
- Davis Mcnally Adamson was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.