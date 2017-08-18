Surfers in Wrightsville Beach for O’Neill Sweetwater Surf Fest

The 12th annual O’Neill Sweetwater Surf Fest will take place this weekend in Wrightsville Beach from Aug. 18-20 on the beach access behind the Sweetwater Surf Shop at 10 N. Lumina Avenue.

With a $15,000 purse, the tournament draws competitive surfers from around the region. This year’s competitors include last year’s champion Cam Richards, Dylan Goodale, Aaron Cormicon, Oliver Kurtz, Rob Kelly, Gabe Morvil, Mason Barnes, Owen Moss and others.

The festivities begin on Friday night with the “Shindig at the Shop” from 7-9 p.m., where pro surfers will be on hand at Sweetwater to sign autographs and meet fans.

On Saturday morning, the “Guppies” will get their turn at the waves, when the popular event for parents puts some of the littlest surfers on the waves.

On Saturday afternoon from 4 – 10 p.m., the Wrightsville Music & Arts Festival at Wrightsville Beach Park will feature artwork, crafts, food and music from Elephant Convoy, The Blue Footed Boobies and Joe Martin and Chase Johansen.

In the meantime, heats for several divisions will be held on Friday and Saturday. The finals are scheduled to contested on Sunday morning.