Tests clear second Wrightsville Beach well of GenX

State environmental quality tests on a second Wrightsville Beach well found no detectable amount of the GenX toxin in the water system, town officials learned this week. The test results come after traces of GenX were discovered in a well used in the Wrightsville Beach water system.

The test on Wrightsville Beach well no. 6 were not able to measure any GenX in the well, according to the North Carolina Department of Quality.

Town Manager Tim Owens said the well was the closest to Well no. 11, located off Allens Lane in Wilmington, near the Harris Teeter grocery store off Wrightsville Ave., which tested below the state health threshold in the toxin. Higher levels were discovered in the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority system, which get water from the Cape Fear River where GenX was discarded by the Chemours Company.

Owens said the CFPUA has agreed to conduct more tests at well no. 11 and will pump out water out of the nearly CFPUA Aquifer Storage and Recovery well, or ASR, where water from the CFPUA system is pumped into the aquifer to be used later. The tests indicate that the water the CFPUA put into the ASR system flowed into the part of the aquifer where Wrightsville Beach draws its water.