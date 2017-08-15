Trending
Staff photo by Emmy Errante University of North Carolina Wilmington students pack the beach strand south of Crystal Pier Aug. 16 for the annual UNCW Beach Blast.

UNCW Beach Blast cancelled

The annual University of North Carolina Wilmington  Beach Blast party scheduled for today at 11 a.m on Wrightsville Beach has been cancelled by university officials over concerns of rip currents generated by a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

Officials said the currents generated by Hurricane Gert, a storm active in the Atlantic that’s not foretasted to make landfall, created dangerous swimming conditions. While the activities at the beach were cancelled, UNCW requested a handfull of volunteers from the event to be at its scheduled location by Crystal Pier to warn students who didn’t receive the cancellation notice about the dangerous swimming conditions.

