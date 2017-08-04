Wrightsville Beach museum adds scavenger hunt

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History museum has created a new way to experience Wrightsville Beach with a Scavenger Hunt that is both adult- as well as family-friendly. The Wrightsville beach Museum Scavenger Hunt takes you around The Loop with a few detours to search for little-known secrets and amazing trivia of your favorite beach.

Included in the packet sold at the Wrightsville Beach Museum:

Line drawing map (18×24 inches) drawn by Alexis Seabrook, a nationally-known coloring book illustrator

Set of Crayola colored pencils to custom-color your map,

Scavenger Hunt Key with information, trivia, clues and places to fill in the answers that you find.

The search begins and ends at the Wrightsville Beach Museum and can be enjoyed walking (2 hours or so) or biking or driving. It can be split up over a couple of mornings when it’s a little cooler or done in one shot.

You will learn who “Jetty Jumpers” were and that there was a time when no cars were allowed on Wrightsville Beach! What is the oldest restaurant at the beach and why is Wrightsville Beach in an area called “Hurricane Alley?” Where is the blockade runner shipwreck? And the huge skeleton of “Trouble” the whale?

Meanwhile, the museum continues to offer its guided tours of Harbor Island. South Harbor Island tours are scheduled for August 3, 17, 24 while North Harbor Island tours are set for August 10 and 31.

Tour the historic Shore Acres neighborhood of Harbor Island, Wrightsville Beach NC, one of the oldest coastal neighborhoods in North Carolina. With routes exploring both the northern and southern ends of old Harbor Island, these family-friendly tours showcase both the history and the beauty of this one-of-a-kind community with architecture spanning nearly 100 years. This enjoyable and educational walk charts the growth of Harbor Island from its early days as a marsh island known simply as The Hammocks, through the development of Shore Acres, and into the modern era. The vistas along both North and South Harbor Island also include the sound side of Wrightsville Beach making Wrightsville Beach history is a part of both of these engaging walking tours.