Wrightsville Beach readies for stormy conditions over next two days

With tropical storm and flash flood watches issued for all of New Hanover County, Wrightsville Beach officials on Monday took precautionary measures to prepare for a potential high winds and rains this week.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for areas from South Santee River, SC to Surf City, NC, with the potential for 3-6 inches of rainfall in those areas through Tuesday morning. The watch was issued as meteorologists track a “potential tropical cyclone” developing off the coast of Florida which is forecast to travel north along the Atlantic Coast.

“Regardless if this area of low pressure gains tropical characteristics or not, it will still create impacts across part of the area later today, tonight and into Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service Wilmington said in a briefing on the storm released Monday. “Hazardous maritime conditions expected for boaters with rough seas, steep waves in the vicinity of inlet entrances, strong rip currents, some beach erosion, and some minor ocean over-wash with each high tide.”

Officially titled “Potential Tropical Cyclone 10,” the storm will be called “Irma” should it become a named storm.

Meanwhile, Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens said staff was taking ordinary precautions for storm preparation, including checking storm drains, emptying trash cans and checking generators.

“Hopefully it’s just a rain and wind event,” Owens said.

Additionally, lifeguards were pulled from the stands this morning, though they are standing by with radios and gear for water rescues, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers said, along with roving patrols by rescue vehicles. Guards could return to the stands this afternoon, Rogers said.