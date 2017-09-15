Atlantic Marine acquires Crocker’s site for expanded operations

Atlantic Marine announced it has acquired the property at 2035 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, formerly the site of Crocker’s Marine, to expand operations.

Atlantic Marine said it considers the acquisition of this property the next step in improving their customers’ experience and increasing capacity to meet demand. Improvements to the property are expected to begin in the next thirty days, with the facility opening early 2018.

The Eastwood Road property will feature a new façade to complement the existing Oleander Drive showroom, Atlantic Marine said. The company said the facility design will allow customers and staff to see between the lobby and shop, while an expanded parts facility will allow stocking of more specialty parts and easier inventory management.

Service advisers will greet customers in an open facility and walk them through the service process or help pick out the right part for their boat, Atlantic Marine’s service director Richard Lane said.

Yamaha and rigging technicians will work in climate controlled service bays, increasing efficiency, while

Customers without trailers will also be accommodated, the company said. Boats will be hauled to and from Atlantic Marine’s Wrightsville Beach location by a growing fleet of service trucks and trailers.

In 1973, N. Kay Crocker purchased the property, where he operated a Grady‐White Boats dealership. Crocker gained the trust and loyalty of many as he built his business into one of the largest Grady‐White Boats dealerships in the network.

“After Kay Crocker’s passing in 2009, the dealership closed. Carrying on Kay’s legacy, Atlantic Marine added Grady‐White Boats to the other new boat lines offered by the dealership,” said Atlantic Marine owner David Floyd. “More importantly, several former Crocker’s Marine employees joined the Atlantic Marine team, offering customers a near seamless transition.”

Since 2009, Atlantic Marine has grown the Grady‐White Boats presence in southeastern North Carolina and is now the Carolinas’ largest Grady‐White Boats dealer. To accommodate that growth, Atlantic Marine added a 30,000-square foot climate controlled warehouse in 2013 and an indoor Grady‐White Boats showroom in 2014, the company said.

In 2016, Grady‐White Boats awarded Atlantic Marine the Gold Anchor Sales Award, reserved for the largest volume dealership in the world.

Atlantic Marine has been family owned and operated in southeastern North Carolina since 1976 and offers a marina, service facility, storage facility, and is a dealer of Grady‐White Boats and Yamaha Outboards.