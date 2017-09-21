CFCC Merit Scholarships Awarded

The Cape Fear Community College Foundation recently awarded merit scholarships to eight local students who will begin their first year of college at CFCC this semester.

The recipients demonstrated academic excellence and leadership in their high school careers. Academic performance, extracurricular activities, and community service were all considered in the selection process.

The 2017 Merit Scholar recipients are Rosalinda Buenrostro, Emily Jones, and Makayla Morgan all of Ashley High School; Jack Estep from Hoggard High School, Maria Fernandez from New Hanover High School, Dante Hait from Laney High School, Hallie Krammerer of Topsail High School, and Mallory Walton of Heide Trask High School.

Each student received $1,300 toward their first semester at CFCC, and will receive an additional $1,300 for the spring semester if they maintain a 3.5 GPA while completing 12 credit hours this fall.

The Merit Scholars will also benefit from support provided by the CFCC Foundation throughout the academic year. Executive Director Marty Richards praised the incoming freshmen, “This is our highest award; these gifted students will no doubt excel in their studies and their chosen careers. They will no doubt make outstanding contributions to our community.”

The CFCC Foundation’s merit scholarships are awarded each year. To be considered, a student must be a current high school senior within New Hanover or Pender County and must have applied or been approved to enroll at Cape Fear Community College. For more information, please visit www.cfcc.edu/foundation.