Foreclosure Notices

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 305

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Richard A. Ruby and Lisa M. Ruby to H. Terry Hutchens, Esquire, Trustee(s), dated the 20th day of January, 2015, and recorded in Book 5866 , Page 50 , in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on September 26, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

The following described property:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in New Hanover County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 128 of Lake Brewster Subdivision, Phase II, as shown on survey and plat prepared by Michael Underwood and Associates, PA dated Feb 2006 and Recorded in Plat Book 49, Pages 135-136, of the New Hanover County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 214 Hanna Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina. Assessor’s Parcel No: R07609-009-161-000. Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1209052 (FC.FAY)

September 7, September 14, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 724

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Cornelius E. Bullock, Jr., and Lisa P. Bullock to First American Title Insurance Co., Trustee(s), dated the 23rd day of May, 2007, and recorded in Book 5186, Page 814, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on September 26, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

That real estate located in the County of NEW HANOVER, State of NORTH CAROLINA, more particularly described as follows:

A UNIT OWNERSHIP in real property pursuant to Chapter 47-C of the General Statues of North Carolina and being known and designated as Unit 107-B in Dow Avenue, A Condominium, a condominium development as the same is shown and described on map thereof recorded in Condominium Plat Book 17 at Pages 28 and 29 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina, and in the Amended Declaration of Condominium recorded in Book 5178 at Page 2874 and following pages in said Registry, and all amendments and supplements thereto; and said unit is also conveyed SUBJECT TO AND TOGETHER WITH all of the rights, easements, covenants, terms and conditions of said Declaration and all amendments and supplements thereto, and being the same lands described, or intended to be described, in the deed recorded in Book 5135 at Page 2309 in said Registry. Including the Unit located thereon; said Unit being located at 107 Dow Avenue, Unit B, Kure Beach, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property.

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm. com

Case No: 1194180 (FC.FAY)

Sept. 14, Sept. 21, 2017

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

15 SP 710

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Adele E. Janicki, (Adele Eward Janicki aka Adele E. Janicki, deceased) (Heirs of Adele Eward Janicki aka Adele E. Janicki: William Charles Janicki, Jacqueline Marie Rodenberg, Mary Helen Jerrell and Lisa Janicki Coley) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Adele Eward Janicki) to Charles Myers, Trustee(s), dated the 31st day of May, 2007, and recorded in Book 5189, Page 2742, and Judgment in Book RB 6012, Page 797, and Judgment in Book RB 6071, Page 2188, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on September 26, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF UNIT 2J WATER STREET CENTER, A CONDOMINIUM, according to the plat and plan thereof recorded in Condominium Plat Book 12 at Pages 222 through 232 in the office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina, reference to which plat is hereby made for a more particular description. Including the Unit located thereon; said Unit being located at 106 North Water Street #210, Wilmington, North Carolina.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO all rights, privileges, duties and obligations appurtenant to said condominium units as set forth in the Declaration of Water Street Center, a Condominium as recorded in Book 2991 at Page 570 et seq. of said New Hanover County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly

are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property.

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm. com

Case No: 1201017 (FC.FAY)

Sept. 14, Sept. 21, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

File No. 17-SP-0267

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the Declaration recorded in Book 1207, Page 0006, New Hanover County Register of Deeds, and the provisions of Chapter 47F of the North Carolina General Statutes, and because of the Respondent’s failure to pay assessments duly assessed by Regency Square Townhouse Homeowners Association, Inc. (“Association”) as shown by the Claim of Lien for Assessments filed on October 9, 2014, File No. 14-M-1199, in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court, and pursuant to an Order Allowing Foreclosure of Claim of Lien for Assessments entered by the New Hanover County Clerk of Court on July 19, 2017, the undersigned Trustee will expose for public sale at auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at 11:00 a.m. on the 25th day of September 2017, at the Courthouse door, New Hanover County Judicial Building, 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following property (including any improvements thereon) located in New Hanover County, North Carolina:

BEING all of Lot 1 in Block 5 of Regency Square Townhouse Subdivision as the same is shown on the map entitled “Blocks 4 and 5, Regency Square Townhouse Subdivision” prepared by John A. Benson, Jr., Registered Land Surveyor, which is recorded in Map Book 25 at Page 43 in the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Also commonly known as 3404 Regency Drive, Wilmington, NC.

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected by the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds ten (10) days prior to posting the Notice is Karen Marie Mazur.

The above-described property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” and is subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, restrictions, and other matters of record, including, but not limited to, Deed of Trust recorded in Book 4230, Page 14, of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds.

The successful bidder will be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders a deed for the property. If for any reason the Trustee does not tender a deed for the property, the successful bidder’s sole remedy shall be a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the Notice of Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of the termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but not more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. THE UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 28th day of August 2017.

Charles D. Meier, Trustee

N. C. State Bar No. 13039

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS & GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: cdm@mwglaw.com

Published: September 14, 2017 & September 21, 2017