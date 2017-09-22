Heroin linked to Thursday morning DWI arrest in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach police found heroin and a syringe in the car of a Leland woman charged with DWI after she ran through a fence on South Lumina Avenue.

Police arrested Jamie Keeling, 36, of Leland after she drove the wrong direction on South Lumina Avenue after hitting the fence in the 200 block, just south of the Blockade Runner Beach Resort, at about 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police that Keeling drove through the fence after waking up and that she looked disoriented.

After police stopped the GMC SUV Keeling was driving, she admitted to injecting heroin before driving, and found two bags of the drug, as well as a syringe, Wrightsville Beach police said. Adding that there was also an open container of alcohol. Police said medical personnel drew blood from Keeling as part of their investigation.

Wrightsville Beach police said Keeling faces charges of possession of heroin, DWI, hit-and-run, failure to stop, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container after consuming and driving during license revocation.