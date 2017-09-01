Holleman Named 2017 NC Clerk of Year

The North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks honored Wrightsville Beach Town Clerk Sylvia Holleman the 2017 Clerk of the Year during the group’s Aug. 19th meeting in Atlantic Beach, N.C. She didn’t know she would receive the award when she attended the meeting.

“It was a total surprise for her,” said Town Manager Tim Owens, who surprised Holleman at the presentation, along with Mayor Pro-Tem Darryl Mills and several other family members.

Sylvia has worked for the Town of Wrightsville Beach for 26 years with 16 of those years as Town Clerk. Sylvia has worked with eight mayors, many board members, six town managers and two interim town managers in her capacity as Town Clerk.

Daughter Wendy Adams, son-in-law Sheldon Adams, son Stephen Frink, daughter-in-law Aerial Frink and grandson Bradley also came to the ceremony.

“It was a very memorable time for my mom and I’m so happy for her,” Wendy Adams said.

In his congratulatory remarks at the meeting, Owens said that he had learned Holleman would receive the award, and only pretended to debate whether to actually send her.

“The dilemma was, how was I going to get Sylvia to the conference without telling her that she won the award or completely lying to her,” Owens said. “Sylvia came to me out-of-the-blue and asked me if we had the money in the budget to go.”

Members of the community have also been congratulating Holleman on her award.

“It is so well deserved. The past 10 years of asking my random questions for TOWB info have always been rewarded by you with answers and a smile and a genuine interest in serving our community,” Wrightsville Beach resident Neal Briggi wrote.