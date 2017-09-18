John McLatchy, owner of The Bridge Tender and Fish House Grill, dies after cancer battle

John McLatchy, 55, the owner of The Bridge Tender and Fish House Grill, and founder of Front Street Brewery in Wilmington, died last week after complications from pancreatic cancer.

McLatchy is survived by his wife of 25 years, Catherine, his four children, Zachary, Lucas, Ava and Liza; along with his parents, sister and brother.

“Owning restaurants was his true calling. John knew most of his patrons not only by name but also knew their children’s names,” said the obituary published by Andrews Mortuary. “A great day in John’s world was working, attending whatever sporting event his children were participating in and eating dinner at 9:00 pm or later with Catherine just so they could ‘catch up’.”

A service is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Dr. Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Port City Community Church in honor of John McLatchy.

Read more here: http://www.andrewsmortuary.com/sitemaker/memsol.cgi?user_id=2008348