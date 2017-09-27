Leadership Wilmington Alumnus of the Year awarded

The Karl Davis Leadership Wilmington Alumnus of the Year Award was presented to 1998 graduate Neal Andrew during the Leadership Wilmington Alumni Association reception held at the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce on August 10th. The award was named in memory of Leadership Wilmington graduate and WECT General Manager Karl Davis, who died in 2008, and was a proactive force in the community.

Andrew, president of Andrew Consulting Engineers, was honored for his extensive volunteer work and for giving back to the community. His long list of community involvement includes serving as Vice Chair of the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission and the New Hanover County Ports, Waterway, and Beach Commission. He has also served on the New Hanover County Inspections Department Advisory Council, the New Hanover County Schools Business Advisory Committee, the Masonboro Island Coastal Reserve Local Advisory Committee, and as Vice-President of Masonboro.org. Andrew is a member of the Board of Directors for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, the Wilmington Rotary, the Cape Fear Community College Order of the Cape Fear, and several NC Building Code Council Subcommittees.

As the president of Andrew Consulting Engineers, he has mentored numerous engineers and engineering technicians and has enrolled three of his engineers in the Leadership Wilmington program. He has also endowed a scholarship at Cape Fear Community College for engineering technology students.

The Most Outstanding Leadership Wilmington 2017 Class Member Award was presented to Charles Embler (The Home Depot). The award was determined based on voting by the Leadership Wilmington Class of 2017 to express their appreciation for the class member who went above and beyond in making contributions to the class, who was open to new ideas, and displayed outstanding leadership skills. Embler was a key member of the Logistics Committee for the class project.