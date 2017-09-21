New Hanover County Reports Successes from Five-Year Strategic Plan

At the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, September 18, county staff presented a report of the strategic plan that has guided the county’s work over the past five years, from July 2012 through June 2017.

The report highlights the county’s accomplishments and shows that the county’s goals were met and exceeded. The strategic plan created an environment that encouraged private sector growth and helped to create 14,338 new jobs, supported $1.9 billion in private investment, and increased the average weekly wage by 13.8%. The plan also focused on public safety and crime by reducing juvenile recidivism by 16%.

“The county has led with a successful strategic management approach over the past five years and that has led to improved services for citizens and created more value for taxpayers,” said New Hanover County Chairman Woody White. “Having a strategic plan has been incredibly helpful and the Board of Commissioners fully supports staff as they move forward to refresh the strategy map, and implement the new goals and measures the Board adopts.”

County administration will work over the coming weeks and present updates for the board to consider by the end of the calendar year.