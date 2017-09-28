STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frank Russell Reynolds (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of December 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of September, 2017.

Fairfax C. Reynolds, Executor

3008 Forestdale Drive

Burlington, NC 27215

September 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ruby Pulliam Morton, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 26th day of December, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of September, 2017.

Alan Brent Morton, Executor of

the Estate of Ruby Pulliam Morton

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

September 21, 28, October 5, 12, 2017