Weekend Police Report – September 22 – 24

Friday, September 22

Arrests

Jonathan Morrison was charged with child abduction and assault on a child under 12.

Richard Mark Ellington was charged with a DWI.

Citations

Lucas Pope Morris was cited with speeding.

Michael William Wright was cited with a stop light violation.

Minseok Kim was cited with a move over violation.

Lavar Duane Clark was cited with speeding and reckless driving.

Channing M. Burgess was cited with a parking violation.

Saturday, September 23

Arrests

Richard Isaac and Carrie Suzanne Chienyuen were charged with DWI.

Citations

Hunter Hughes was cited with a window tint violation.

Julia Boudreau, Julia Vaughn Gates, and Daniel M Bowden were cited with speeding.

Stacey Kendall Ross was cited with driving while licensed revoked.

Eric Scott Boyd was cited with an expired registration and an inspection violation.

Joseph Lee Morgan was cited with speeding, a window tint violation, unsafe tires, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, and displaying a revoked registration plate.

William Ryan Chesson was cited with no insurance and displaying a revoked registration plate.

Heather Paige Wilson was cited with an expired registration.

Sunday, September 24

Arrests

Aza Stevenson was charged with second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny.

Citations

Joshua Lawrence Frelich was cited with exceeding the posted speed.

Jacob C Zimmerman was cited with human waste.