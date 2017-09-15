Public Invited to ‘Project Grace’ Information Meetings

New Hanover County will hold two information meetings to allow for public input and outline the findings of “Project Grace,” the market and site analysis of a county-owned downtown block.

The meetings will be held on Monday, September 18, 6-7:30 p.m., in the Hanover Room at the downtown library and on Tuesday, September 19, 6-7:30 p.m., in the Williston Auditorium at the Cape Fear Museum. A presentation on the study will be given by staff and written comments from the public will be collected and shared with the Board of County Commissioners.



In January 2017, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners authorized a contract with Wilmington Downtown Inc. (WDI) and Benchmark Planning to conduct a market and site analysis of the county-owned downtown property bordered by Grace, Third, Chestnut, and Second Streets, referred to as “Project Grace.” The study’s final results were presented to the Board at the July 17 public meeting. Commissioners are expected to discuss the project at their regularly scheduled meeting on October 2 at 4 p.m.