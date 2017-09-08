She ROCKS postponed; local spa fundraiser Saturday still set

The 2017 She ROCKS luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Wilmington Convention Center has been postponed. However, still scheduled is the 1051 Salon Third Annual Cut-A-Thon to raise money for She Rocks on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 am – 4 pm. It’s prior two fundraisers have netted more than $10,000 for the organization.

All of the proceeds directly benefit those who are battling this disease and the majority of the money we raise at our Cut-A-Thon stays in New Hanover County, the spa said. A portion is donated to the women at the Zimmerman Cancer Center, and the rest continues to help fund further research at UNC Chapel Hill.

The spa will be selling raffle tickets to win gift baskets filled with top of the line skincare and haircare products as well as an assortment of goodies from several other local businesses here in Wilmington. It will also be offering facial, teal hair extensions, massages, haircuts and color.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 am – 4 pm 1051 Military Cutoff Rd, Ste 101, in Wilmington.