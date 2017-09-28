Second Annual Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament this weekend

“Fish for Mandie, Hook a Scholarship” is the theme for the Second Annual Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament slated for Sept. 28-30th. Hosted by Alison and Gene Long at Motts Channel Seafood, the three day scholarship fundraiser will feature fishing, food, music, fun prizes. Besides the fishing competition, the Second Annual Fish for Mandie Fishing Tournament Awards dinner and post party promises to rock the scales off the fish.

On Friday and Saturday, boats will depart from wherever they are docked at around 8 a.m. and return to Motts at 3 p.m. Both days, the fish weigh in will be 4 to 7 p.m. The tournament will award prizes for Flounder, Speckled Trout and Spanish Mackerel in the inshore categories; Wahoo, Mahi and King Mackerel for the offshore categories; and an inshore and offshore combination division. Entry fees per boat are $150, $300, and $400 per boat respectively. Also in remembrance of Mandie’s Aug. 9, 1993 birthday, a special print by Mandie, a self-taught artist, will be awarded to any angler who brings in a fish weighing 8.9 pounds or 19.93 pounds. The competition will be preceded by a captain’s meeting with dinner and live music on Thursday Sept. 28.

After Saturday’s fish weigh in, the fishing tournament award dinner and post party will kick off at Motts on 120 Short Street Wrightsville Beach, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The evening includes a buffet dinner from Parchies Barbeque Catering Service, complimentary wine and beer, live music with No Matter What Band, announcement of tournament winners, silent and live auctions, raffles and more. Tickets are $30 before Sept. 29; $35 at the door; $15 for children under 12. All are welcome and volunteers needed. For more information call 910-520-5949. – Jana Mackin