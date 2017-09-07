Wilmington Boat Show starts Friday, will cancel Sunday activities due to storm threats

On Friday, September 8, The Wilmington Boat Show officially opens at noon in downtown Wilmington, NC. The show will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center, Port City Marina, The Shell and Battleship NC. Last year, the inaugural show was attended by more than 12,000 boating enthusiasts.

However, with the approach of Hurricane Irma and the threat of inclement weather, organizers of the show cancelled Sunday’s event, leaving only the scheduled events for Friday and Saturday.

The Wilmington Boat Show features more than 150 vendors, 85 boat lines, hundreds of boats on sale and everything nautical.

“We are thrilled with the growth of the show in only one year. It is a beautiful location for a boat show of this magnitude. Visitors are in for a treat, with four locations packed with boats and nautical merchandise, seminars and kids’ activities, live music, food and a beer garden. There is definitely something for everyone’s interests,” Show owner and President of JBM & Associates, Jacqui Bomar said.

Visitors can park for free at the Battleship NC and take the free water ferry across the river after visiting all there is to see at the Battleship Park. Otherwise, there is parking for a fee at the Convention Center and other lots close by the Port City Marina.

On Thursday, September 7, a special VIP Preview and Party Under the Stars will be held at Vida Restaurant and catered by BlackFinn.

This event gives boating enthusiasts the opportunity to walk along the docks of the marina and view some of the boats before the show opens the next day. VIP’s will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets, with a cash bar following. Also included in the ticket price is one complimentary ticket to the boat show, live music and great fun. On September 1, the $50 ticket price will go up to $60. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available.

“Last year, at the inaugural Wilmington Boat Show, we hosted an invitation-only VIP party. It was a great event, but this year we want to give the public an opportunity to celebrate with us,” said show founder and President of JBM & Associates, Jacqui Bomar.

The show will open at Noon on Friday, September 8, and close at 6pm; Saturday, September 9, from 10am-6pm. Ticket prices range between $5-$15.For information and to purchase tickets please visit www.WilmingtonBoatShow.com .

Wilmington Boat Show tickets are discounted if purchased online. You may also show your Battleship NC tickets for $2 off boat show admissions at the box office.

The Wilmington Boat Show is Presented by Yamaha Motor Corporation and sponsored by RAM Truck/Neuwirth Motors, Gulfstream Yachts, Allstate Boat Insurance, Maritime Insurance International and ILM. Water ferries are sponsored by Wilmington Water Tours