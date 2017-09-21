Wrightsville Beach museum receives vintage fishing boat compass

Before today’s modern GPS-based navigation system, fishermen like Wrightsville Beach’s Capt. Eddy Haneman relied on the good old-fashioned compass to navigate the waters. Now, visitors to the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History can get a look at one of the compasses actually used by Haneman in the 1940s and 1950s, as it was donated today to the museum.

Donated by Lorraine and Blair Poteate, the brass and mahogany compass that was once used on Haneman’s boat the Martha Ellen will be on display at the museum before being included in the forthcoming Waterman Hall of Fame collection.

Blair Poteate said he bought the compass at auction for $1,600 during the 2014 Eddy Haneman Sailfish Tournament, which always features at least one item from Haneman’s for auction.

“When I saw it, I was determined to get it,” Poteate said of the classic navigational device. “We’re just proud to give this piece of priceless memorabilia back to the beach.”

The compass was stored below deck, serving as a secondary navigation aid if the compass on the bridge couldn’t be used, Poteate said. He described how a friend of his used to go out with Capt. Haneman when the boats were so slow that they had to leave at night in order to get to the Gulf Stream by the following morning.

“They always had two compasses, and no other navigational aids,” Poteate said. “They went out by compass and came back by compass.”

According to the Wrigthsville Beach Museum:

“Captain Eddy Haneman is credited with establishing deep sea fishing in this area. In 1946, after serving in the Coast Guard, Captain Eddy moved to Wrightsville Beach with his wife. He came from Oriental where he had grown up fishing with his father. Haneman quickly displayed the leadership and professionalism he would be known for all of his life. Every day he showed up to work in his uniform of a khaki shirt and pants with a tie and captain’s hat. When the season slowed he would travel to large cities to promote deep sea fishing at Wrightsville Beach, complete with an impressive slide show of successful fishing charters with the backdrop of pristine waters and beautiful landscapes. He was instrumental in establishing public docks in Wrightsville Beach.

“Captain Eddy died in 1994 at the age of 74. In 2000 Tripp Brice, Kit Taylor and Jimmy Vass started the Eddy Haneman Sailfish Tournament to honor Captain Eddy. The proceeds traditionally go to a local family in need. In 2014 the Mary and Eddy Haneman Park was established. In 2014, as part of the first class of inductees Captain Eddy was inducted under the category of Fishing. The 2017 Waterman Hall of Fame Celebration and Inductions will be held at Blockade Runner Beach Resort On Sunday, October 1, 2017.”