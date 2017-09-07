Wrightsville Beach re-entry passes & emergency preparation information

Wrightsville Beach Post Hurricane Re-Entry

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department shall be responsible for issuing all re-entry passes. Re-entry passes will be available for pick up starting April 1st of each year. The passes can be obtained at the front desk of the Police Department Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (excluding holidays). Distribution of all passes except Emergency Personnel Passes will cease when Hurricane Response Condition 2 is set by the Emergency Management Director. See more re-entry information on the town’s website here: http://www.townofwrightsvillebeach.com/280/Post-Hurricane-Re-Entry

Re-entry for Residents and Property Owners

Vehicle Tax Decals are required by Section 70.36 of the Town’s code of ordinances. These decals also serve as a means of identification for re-entry following a hurricane evacuation. Tax decals are issued by Lanier Parking located at 321 Causeway Drive for $15 prior to April 1st and $30 following this date. The decal must be affixed to the lower left-hand corner of the vehicle’s windshield.

The town encourages residents and property owners to purchase the Vehicle Tax Decals early to avoid long lines when a hurricane threatens Wrightsville Beach. Lanier Parking will continue selling decals during a Hurricane Watch (hurricane conditions possible within 48 hours). Decal sales will cease when a Hurricane Warning is issued (hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours). For additional details please call Lanier Parking at 256-5453.

Caretaker Passes

Caretakers and property managers will be issued one (1) pass for the property or properties for which they are responsible. To obtain a care taker pass, the applicant must have a signed letter from the property owner or a property management contract indicating the following;

•Full name of the property owner

• The property address

•Scope of caretaker responsibility for the property in question

•Signature of the property owner

•Valid driver’s license or ID card of the applicant

Marina Passes

Marina passes will be issued to any Marina operating in Wrightsville Beach. One pass will be issued for each vessel slip in the marina. The Marina will have to provide the following documentation to obtain passes;

• Documentation that shows that the applicant is the owner or operator of a Wrightsville Beach Marina.

• Valid driver’s license or ID card.

Commercial Passes

All commercial businesses owned or operated with a physical address in the Town of Wrightsville Beach will be issued two (2) commercial re-entry passes. Additional passes may be made available based on the circumstances. Final approval for the issuance of additional passes will reside with the Town Manager. To obtain a commercial pass, the applicant must show the following;

•Documentation that shows ownership of a commercial business or key management role in a commercial business operating in Wrightsville Beach.

•Valid driver’s license or ID card.

Emergency Personnel Passes

All emergency personnel passes will be issued based on the specific need for the individual to have access to the Town during an evacuation event. All emergency passes will be approved by either the Chief of Police or the Fire Chief (or their designee) prior to distribution. To obtain an emergency personnel pass, the applicant must show the following;

•Valid identification that demonstrates an affiliation with a recognized emergency services organization.

•Documentation that demonstrates a specific need to be allowed access during an evacuation event.

•Valid driver’s license.

Contractor Passes

All contractors will be allowed up to three (3) contractor re-entry passes. To obtain a contractor pass, the applicant must show the following;

•Valid driver’s license or ID card.

•Contractor’s business card or business letterhead

•Issuance of Caretaker, Marina, Commercial, Emergency Personnel, and Contractor Passes

Town of Wrightsville Beach Sept. 6 Storm Preparation Advisory

Anyone with interests in Wrightsville Beach (residents and property owners, visitors, business owners, etc.) should have a personal evacuation plan. All areas of Wrightsville Beach are prone to hurricane storm surge flooding. Storm surge flooding claims more lives than any other hurricane hazards. Residents and property owners should have a current vehicle tax decal that serves as a means of identification for re-entry following a mandatory hurricane evacuation. Purchase town vehicle tax decals prior to hurricane season from the Lanier Parking Office (910-256-5453). Since Town staff must also prepare to evacuate, Town tax decal sales are suspended when a Hurricane Warning (hurricane conditions expected within 36 hours) is posted.

Businesses, Marinas, Boat Owners, Contractors, Property Managers, and Caretakers: Hurricane re-entry passes are issued by the Wrightsville Beach Police Department and are available for pick up starting April 1 of each year. Passes may be obtained at the front desk of the Police Department, Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, excluding holidays. Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license or ID card, and proof of relationship to the business, marina, or property in which you are associated. Passes should be retained for the duration of the season. For additional details, please call the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at 256-7945.

Monitor weather forecasts during a hurricane event and understand hurricane forecasting terminology. Know where to go if it is necessary to evacuate. Staying with family or friends is the best option since hotels fill up quickly. Fuel all vehicles if a storm threatens. Leave early and don’t travel further than necessary to reach safe shelter. Remember to plan for your pets. Designate a family member or friend outside of the disaster area to act as an emergency contact.

EVERYONE should have a personal disaster preparedness kit. This kit should include water and non-perishable food for 3 to 7 days, blankets or sleeping bag, prescription medicines, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, flashlight, battery-powered radio, spare batteries, appropriate clothing, basic hand tools, important documents, and cash. Add special items for babies, the elderly and pets.

Have a plan for protecting your home or business. Use plywood or storm shutters to protect windows and doors from flying debris. If windows or doors fail, pressure increases inside the structure and the likelihood of roof failure increases. Prepare plywood or shutters before a hurricane threatens. To minimize the risk of fire, turn off LP gas and electricity prior to evacuating. Turn off water to docks and piers to prevent losing water through damaged piping.