24th Annual Bark in the Park today at Wrightsville Beach Park

Mighty mutts and playful purebreds will leap to the sky to catch flying discs this Saturday, Oct. 7 at the 2017 Hyperflite Skyhoundz Canine Disc Championships at Wrightsville Beach Park at 11 a.m. A rain d ate is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to participate and enjoy this free, unique event and applaud the talented canine athletes. Competitors need no previous experience. If your dog loves to catch hard discs, come join the fun. Competitors with the most points in distance and accuracy will be declared winner, with extra points awarded for air catches.

And new this year, spectators will vote for the Best Dressed Dog, Best Dressed Team, and Dog Displaying the Most Personality. Dog costumes are optional. To participate, register your dog by contacting the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation at 910-256-7925. This event is free for participants and spectators