Bottle throwing, DWI charges for Calif. man arrested twice on same day in Wrightsville Beach

An alleged bottle-throwing incident and a subsequent DWI charge led a California man to be arrested twice by Wrightsville Beach police last weekend.

Wrightsville Beach Police charged Ryan Scott Howell, 36, of Encinitas, Calif. with assault with a deadly weapon, intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting arrest after police said on early Saturday morning, he threw beer bottles from a third-floor balcony in the direction of patrons standing near the front of the nearby Palm Room, located at 11 E. Salisbury St.

According to Wrightsville Beach police, at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, an officer in the area heard bottles smashing and was told by witnesses that a man on the third-floor of the Summer Place condos was throwing the bottles. At least one witness was cut by broken glass from a bottle, police said.

Police went into the building and found Howell in the third-floor condo, where the door was open, police said. He tried to shut the door on the officers, police said, but one officer was able to use his knee to keep the door open, where they entered and arrested Howell. He was taken to the New Hanover County Jail, where he was released a few hours later after posting a $5,000 bond. Police said they believe Howell was renting the condo.

Approximately 12 hours later, police arrested Howell again, this time on a DWI charge. At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said that Howell called for assistance, where they talked with him and were convinced he would “sleep it off,” police said.

However, police said less than 45 minutes later, they saw the Toyota Prius that Howell had been driving pull into the condominium building parking lot. They followed the car into the parking lot and gave Howell a field sobriety test, followed by a roadside breathalyzer test, where he registered blood alcohol content readings of 0.22 and 0.23, more than double the legal limit of 0.08. Police arrested Howell on the DWI charge and he was booked into the county jail on a $1,000 bond.