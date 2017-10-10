Brothers fix bench at Lee’s Nature Park

Carmine and Gianni Marchioni are shown sitting atop the bench that they repaired this week in Lee’s Nature Park at Wrightsville Beach. They had noticed the bench in a broken condition on a walk around the Loop last year. They wanted to repair it as a service project for which they enlisted help from their uncle and grandfather. Earlier this year, Carmine sent his savings of $240 to Hurricane Irma relief.
Brothers fix bench at Lee’s Nature Park0
Copyright 2017 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.