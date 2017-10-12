Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity plans to build house in 30 hours

In order to commemorate its 30-year anniversary, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Stevens Fine Homes and Episcopal High School to build a house in only 30 hours.

Since opening its doors in 1987, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity has been a leader in working to find solutions to affordable housing issues in our community. Over the past 30 years, Cape Fear Habitat has built 194 affordable homes and helped over 200 families achieve the dream of affordable homeownership. Building a house in just 30 hours will serve as the culmination of these efforts, and as another milestone on Cape Fear Habitat’s journey to build homes, communities, and hope in the Cape Fear area.

The finished house will be purchased and occupied by Ashley and her son, Zymir. Their Habitat home will not only serve as affordable housing and an escape from their current crowded living conditions, but also as a place for their family to live, love, and grow. Ashley looks forward to providing a better life for her son, and helping build a home she and her son can truly call their own.

The building of the house at at 2510 Oakley Road, Castle Hayne, will start on Thursday, Oct. 19t at 7 a.m. and conclude on Friday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.. The completed house will be on display at the wrap-up event on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m..

For more information on this event and visit http://www.capefearhabitat.org/30years/.