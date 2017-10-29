Coast Guard assists kayaker stranded near Wrightsville Beach

U.S. Coast Guard press release:

The Coast Guard assisted a kayaker stranded near Wrightsville Beach Sunday morning.

At 7:23 a.m., New Hanover 911 dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders in Wilmington that a 32-year-old male kayaker was stranded on Figure Eight Island near Masonboro Inlet due to wind and rain.

A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Wrightsville Beach located the kayaker and brought him back to Wrightsville Beach Boat Ramp.

A waiting EMS team evaluated the man and treated him for symptoms of mild hypothermia.

“It is imperative that all mariners and kayakers keep a close eye on the weather before heading out,” said Lt. Tiffany Zehnle, the operations unit controller for the case. “One of the easiest ways to check the weather forecast is by visiting weather.gov and entering your specific location.”