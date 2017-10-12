Dogs descend on Wilmington for Hanover Kennel Club Dog Show

The Hanover Kennel Club brings dog lovers its annual All Breed Dog Show this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington.

Show hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The event is great for the whole family with free admission. Dogs that are not entered in the competitions are not permitted.

At the event, spectators can meet and greet variety of different dog breeds. Visitors can learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners and exhibitors.

Spectators at the show will also be able to: watch the judging of various breeds; see young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition; watch owner-handlers compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series, where exhibitors are striving for a spot in the finals at the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin in Orlando in December.

There will also be a free dog show tour for spectators to learn all about getting involved in the sport.