Museum announces Watermen Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History announced its 2017 Watermen Hall of Fame class this week in advance of the introduction ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Blockade Runner at 1 p.m.

Like past years, this year’s winners reflect an array of contributions to Wrightsville Beach and its lifestyles, ranging from the charitable contributions of wildlife advocates to the economic contributions of local entrepreneurs to recognition of the growth of coastal sports like surfing and sailing.

Winners include local diver Ryan McInnis, surfing entrepreneur Roy Turner, Sammy Corbett for fishing and Murray Siedel in sailing. Reggie Bares, a renowned skateboarder, is recognized for his contributions to beach culture, which include investing in the growing popularity of OC-6 canoe racing.

Winning the “Local Hero” award is Nancy Fahey, a leader with the Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project for more than 20 years.

Coming from West Virginia, Fahey had no experience with sea turtles until she first began volunteering with the Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project in 1995. As she watched her first hatchings she was hooked.

Over the years she has lead a committed group of volunteers to walk the beach at sunrise from mid-May to the end of August looking for any signs of sea turtle nests.

Barnes, who started Eastern Skateboard Supply in 1985, is a competitive surfer and stand-up paddle surfer and an accomplished triathlete. He brought the first 6-man outrigger canoes to Wrightsville Beach and instrumental in starting the WBOCC (Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club). He trains regularly and competes in local and world outrigger canoe races.

Turner, an original owner of Surf City Surf Shop, worked with Herb Walker and Bill Curry to establish the Wrightsville Beach Longboard Association. He later founded the Board Retailers Association, which serves more than 3500 action sports storefronts across the country providing services, education and a voice within the action sports industry.

McInnis, owner of a lifestyle apparel business and freelance outdoor media producer, has been a dive instructor for 20 years. Specializing in sharks, his photo and video portfolio landed him an impressive credit list of magazine and television products (like Outside Magazine and Discovery’s Shark Week) including his most proud professional moment with National Geographic Television where he was the first to film a “selfie” video riding the dorsal fin of a fifteen-foot Great White Shark. He’s also director of the local chapter of the national Mustaches For Kids charity organization.

The Waterman Hall of Fame was created to reflect the importance of community spirit and personal contributions within the culture of water sports and professions throughout the history of Wrightsville Beach, museum director Madeline Flagler said.

“It is a celebration of watermen and women who represent sportsmanship both in and out of the water,” museum director. “Those we recognize with this award exemplify the best of Wrightsville Beach in their character, demeanor, and spirit both in competition and in their respect for the community. It serves as tribute to the achievements of the generations of Wrightsville Beach watermen and women who have shaped this community and its relationship with the water.”

The program will include induction of the Class of 2017, a time of remembrance for the watermen and women who have been lost in the past year, a slide show of the inductees, and a silent auction to benefit the museum. The Hall of Fame Celebration will be held 1 PM – 4 PM, on Sunday, October 15, at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort in Wrightsville Beach.