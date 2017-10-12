New Hanover County hosts health & safety events

New Hanover County (NHC) is hosting two events on Saturday, October 14 to recognize and celebrate health and safety in our community.

NHC Fire Rescue celebrates its 20-year anniversary in October with an open house at Murrayville Station 17, 5901 Murrayville Road, October 14, 10 a.m. – noon.

The anniversary event will begin with a brief ceremony followed by public station tours, equipment demonstrations and light refreshments. All ages are welcome.

NHC will also host the Community Health & Safety Festival at the NHC Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, October 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event will feature county departments and local organizations, law enforcement vehicles, safety demonstrations, flu shots, food trucks and smoothies, free giveaways, and fun children’s activities.

The purpose of the festival is to educate the community about healthy living, showcase health and safety services available in the county, and provide important safety tips and information.

“This is the eighth-annual safety fair that the county has organized,” said Health & Safety Festival Co-Chair Pam Howell. “It provides citizens with the opportunity to receive valuable information – all in a fun, family-friendly environment.”

The festival is hosted by the county’s Safety Committee, made up of county staff committed to educating on the importance of staying safe and healthy.

Learn more about the Community Health & Safety Festival at https://www.nhcgov.com/event/community-health-safety-festival/.