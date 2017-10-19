NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David W. Allen, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 15th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 12th day of October, 2017.

Sena N. Allen, Executor of

the Estate of David W. Allen

Lauren Page

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

October 12, 19, 26, November 2, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executors of the ESTATE OF EDITH H PATELOS, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8TH day of JANUARY, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment. Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 1017 Deep River Road, Sanford, NC 27330.

This the 5th day of October, 2017.

LISA J POOLE AND N. PATRICK PATELOS

ESTATE OF EDITH H. PATELOS

James A. MacDonald The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gerald Wayne Long, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 8th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of October, 2017.

Tanya Bellamy Long,

Executor of the Estate of Gerald Wayne Long

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Walter Lincoln Sheffield, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 18th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19th day of October, 2017.

Walter L. Sheffield III, Executor

402 Woodland Court

Cary, NC 27511

October 19, 26, November 2, 9, 2017