Saturday’s YachtVenture celebrates 20th anniversary of Children’s Museum

MarineMax Wrightsville Beach will be host to the 7th Annual YachtVenture gala for The Children’s Museum of Wilmington this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 – 10 p.m.

“Imagination and curiosity are not just for kids,” said Harriett Loweth, past president of the Board of Directors for The Children’s Museum of Wilmington. “We’ve set up an opportunity where you can come and explore huge yachts, all to benefit the Children’s Museum.”

The YachtVenture gala fundraiser is The Children’s Museum of Wilmington’s primary fundraiser. For one unforgettable evening, 400 friends of the museum from a wide range of private and public-sector enterprises will gather to celebrate the successes of the museum while viewing some of the area’s finest yachts.

This year, the museum will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and will once again partner with MarineMax Wrightsville Beach. Sawmill Catering Company will provide dinner and an open bar. Must be 21 and up to enter. All proceeds from the evening will go to funding The Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

“We are happy to be partnering with such a great organization in our community. This is going to be an incredible evening of friends and fun,” stated by Tyler Layton, MarineMax Wrightsville Beach general manager. “It is the perfect coastal showcase of everything that makes this corner of the world so special.”

One of the many highlights of the evening will be the popular silent auction. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit The Children’s Museum of Wilmington outreach programs (currently serving 700 public school children), discount admissions for underprivileged families and children, and museum initiatives throughout the year. Generous donations from past years range in value from $100 to $6,500 and include: a custom children’s dream home, Park City Utah vacation, 7 nights in Belize, 2-hour yacht cruise, four burner stainless steel gas grill, and UNC basketball tickets. Only 200 raffle tickets will be sold and one lucky winner will have their choice of an all-inclusive luxury vacation. This year’s destinations include a Mexican-Caribbean all-inclusive resort, Eternal Alpine Beauty, Montreux, Switzerland, and a wine country adventure in Napa Valley.