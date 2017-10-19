TRAFFIC ALERT: Ironman 70.3 North Carolina Scheduled for Saturday morning

More than 2,000 athletes from around the world are expected to participate in this weekend’s Ironman Triathlon and thousands more will be spectators and volunteers. The triathlon starts at Wrightsville Beach and finishes in downtown Wilmington along North Front Street. Registrations, race information distribution and check-ins will be located in the Wilmington Convention Center. Motorists are asked to avoid the course whenever possible or be aware of cyclists sharing the road.

The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina Triathlon event is scheduled to begin on Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, October 21, 2017 beginning at 7:20 a.m. In order to protect the participants and thousands of volunteers, there will be partial and full road closures along the race route. The race is expected to be complete by 4:30 p.m.

In Wrightsville Beach, normal traffic flow will be disrupted temporarily beginning at 6:00 a.m. to facilitate the participants of this event. Traffic delays will particularly affect the residents and businesses in the area of Causeway Drive (Highway 76), Old Causeway Drive, Dock Street, Seacrest Drive, Keel Street, Short Street, and Marina Street. Vehicle traffic access to these areas will be open but delays should be expected. Eastbound traffic entering Wrightsville Beach will be diverted to Highway 74 / Salisbury Street and Westbound traffic exiting the beach must also use Highway 74 / Salisbury Street.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department will have Officers directing traffic where necessary. Normal traffic flow should resume by 9:30 a.m.

The bridge to and from Wrightsville Beach will have significantly increased traffic until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Traffic delays are probable from 7-9:45 a.m. for traffic leaving Wrightsville Beach on Eastwood Road. The right lane of Eastwood Road will be closed to motorists from the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge to Market Street. The right lane of MLK Parkway will also be closed to motorists through the Isabel Holmes Bridge.