UNCW rocks towards $50,000 milestone for 11th annual Rock for a Cure

The UNCW Communication Studies Society student organization will host its 11th annual Rock for a Cure breast cancer benefit on Friday, October 13th. The event will take place in downtown Wilmington on the rooftop of the Reel Cafe from 6 p.m. -10 p.m. All proceeds will go to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Project. UNCW’s faculty-led rock band, The Schoolboys, will take center stage. The event is open to the general public with a $5 donation at the door. “Breast cancer affects one in eight women in their lifetime, and this event gives us the opportunity to do more than just think pink,” says Christie Ludwig, student co-coordinator. “Anyone can join the fight with just a $5 donation, and with a variety of music and prizes, there’s something for everyone. Our community is stronger when we work together to support each other.”

A raffle and silent auction will take place at the event. Prizes include a one night stay at the Best Western Plus Coastline Inn, an autographed cookbook from celebrity chef Rachael Ray, an autographed photo from Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk, an autographed CD by One Tree Hill’s Tyler Hilton, Freakers, and a gift certificate from The Little Dipper.

In 10 years, the event has raised more than $46,000, and this year’s goal is to surpass the $50,000. All proceeds go to the Pink Ribbon Project, which provides local uninsured women with breast cancer screenings and comfort bags to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

“It is so rewarding to help students use the skills they learn in the classroom to help people in our community who really need it,” says faculty advisor Jennifer Chin. “We created the event 11 years ago to give students an opportunity to make a difference without breaking the bank. Our event is accessible to everyone, and it teaches students life lessons about compassion and teamwork.” says Chin. “Amazing things can happen when we put our differences aside to come together, and you’re never too young (or old) to help someone in need.”