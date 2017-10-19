Weekend Police Report – October 13 – 15

Friday, October 13
Arrests
Jorge Junior Pacheco-Alberto was charged with driving after consuming under 21, speeding and open container after consuming.
William Rogers was charged with failure to appear in court.
Citations
Erik Alberto Diaz Camarillo and Gary Daveon Castillo Villela were cited for consuming alcohol under 19.
Cooper Marshall was cited for underage consumption.
Saturday, October 14
Arrests
Terry Graham was charged with assault on a female.
Teresa Graham was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.
Jessica Marie Thompson was charged with a DWI and speeding.
Citations
Duwane Russell Ellis Jr. was cited with no helmet and an expired registration.
Chervonne Miller was cited with an expired registration and driving while license revoked.
Clisis Joe Liendo and Ashlyn Ryan Armstrong were cited with speeding.
Laura Marie Papini was cited with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II drug.
Sunday, October 15
Arrests
Robin Nicole Marella was charged with a DWI.
Citations
Elena Conti was cited with speeding.