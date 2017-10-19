Weekend Police Report – October 13 – 15

Friday, October 13

Arrests

Jorge Junior Pacheco-Alberto was charged with driving after consuming under 21, speeding and open container after consuming.

William Rogers was charged with failure to appear in court.

Citations

Erik Alberto Diaz Camarillo and Gary Daveon Castillo Villela were cited for consuming alcohol under 19.

William Rogers was cited for a driving while license revoked and an expired registration.

Cooper Marshall was cited for underage consumption.

Saturday, October 14

Arrests

Terry Graham was charged with assault on a female.

Teresa Graham was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.

Jessica Marie Thompson was charged with a DWI and speeding.

Citations

Duwane Russell Ellis Jr. was cited with no helmet and an expired registration.

Chervonne Miller was cited with an expired registration and driving while license revoked.

Clisis Joe Liendo and Ashlyn Ryan Armstrong were cited with speeding.

Laura Marie Papini was cited with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II drug.

Sunday, October 15

Arrests

Robin Nicole Marella was charged with a DWI.

Citations

Elena Conti was cited with speeding.