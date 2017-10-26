Weekend Police Report – October 20 – 22

Friday, October 20

Arrests

Dana Jane Taylor was charged with OFA.

Brook Caldwell Golda and William Victor Catacalos were charged with DWI’s.

Citations

Julie Ann Witchek, Kara Lauren Quiros, Taylor Forrest King, Owen Patrick Beitel, and Noah Brian Holcomb were cited with speeding.

Donna Noelle Agnew, Brett Duncan Stewart, and Chloe Joann Ruddell were cited with stop sign violations.

Evelin Patricia Alemndarez Garcia was cited with NOL and speeding.

Jenna Denise Papik was cited with exceeding safe speed.

Sophia Leigh Peterson was cited with an expired registration.

Jesse Wayne Davis and Christopher Edward Estep were cited with DWLR.

Brook Caldwell Golda was cited with a DWI and failure to burn.

William Victor Catacalos was cited with a DWI and DWLR.

Saturday, October 21

Arrests

Conor P. Dungan was charged with a DWI, possession of schedule I, hit and run, and a stoplight violation.

Brian William Marescalco was charged with reckless driving and speeding 75mph/35mph zone.

Madelyn Wooten Prestage was charged with a domestic violence assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Citations

Katie G. Winberry was cited with improper backing.

Logan Alan Hester and Christoper Gonzales Ocampo were cited with speeding.

Issac Catalan-Tellez was cited with simple possession.

Micheal Wood Martin was cited with impeding the flow of traffic.

Conor Patrick Dungan was cited with a stop light violation.

Sunday, October 22

Citations

Janet Lee Gaino was cited with speeding.

Debra Renee Knowles was cited with expired registration and expired inspection.